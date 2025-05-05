Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Ajay Devgn's film continues its strong run after fabulous extended opening weekend

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Raid 2 brings back Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, conducting the 75th raid of his career. It serves as the sequel to the 2018 release, Raid. The recently released movie stars Ajay Devgn, who has reprised his role from the original movie. Raid 2 has continued its strong run after a fabulous opening weekend.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has been running in theaters for the last four days. It has maintained its strong hold at the box office. Now, as per morning trends, on Day 5, the Ajay Devgn-starrer is likely to witness a customary drop on the first Monday. This comes after its first Sunday, where the film saw its biggest earnings so far, i.e., Rs 21.75 crore.

The Raid sequel performed fabulously in its extended opening weekend. The crime thriller collected Rs 71 crore in total in the last four days.

Co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, Raid 2 has been running parallel to the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The crime drama is also competing with its rival release, The Bhootnii.

T-Series' production venture has been aided by the Raid franchise value that has benefitted the film to open with a good response in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Going by its phenomenal performance, Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial has the potential to emerge as a box-office hit. It is now eyeing to enter the Rs 100 crore club, which seems achievable in the first week. It is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. It is one of the highest-grossers of 2025 in Bollywood so far.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

