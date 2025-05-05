The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 5: Sanjay Dutt's horror comedy nets Rs 15 lakh on 1st Monday

The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 5: Get yourself a 'spooky and hilarious ride' in cinemas this time with The Bhootnii playing in theaters. The horror comedy stars Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy in the lead roles alongside Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Co-produced by Deepak Mukut, The Bhootnii has added Rs 15 lakh to its business today.

The Bhootnii has had a disappointing runtime at the box office so far and is expected to leave the theaters soon. It started its journey with a net collection of Rs 50 lakh on Thursday. This was followed by Rs 40 lakh and Rs 60 lakh on Friday and Saturday respectively. On Sunday, it witnessed a slight rise from what it fetched on the third day while earning Rs 75 lakh net in India.

Now, on Day 5, Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy-starrer has earned Rs 15 lakh net business, bringing its cume collection to Rs 2.4 crore.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 50 lakh Day 2 Rs 40 lakh Day 3 Rs 60 lakh Day 4 Rs 75 lakh Day 5 Rs 15 lakh Total Rs 2.4 crore

The Bhootnii clashed with Raid 2 at the box office. The horror comedy has been impacted by the frenzy of Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer. Also starring Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh, the film is heading towards its end run amid the arrival of Bhool Chuk Maaf on May 9, 2025.

The Bhootnii has joined the list of horror comedy genre in Bollywood which boasts of films like Stree 2, Munjya, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Unlike these successful releases, the new film featuring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy is the lowest grosser in this genre since last year.

The Bhootnii in cinemas

