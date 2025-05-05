Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's film maintains decent run; nets Rs 75 lakh

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Kesari Chapter 2 explores the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It mainly focuses on how C Sankaran Nair fought a legal battle against The Crown over the horrific genocide incident in Amritsar. Starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, Kesari 2 is now in its third week.

Advertisement

Kesari 2, which is helmed by filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi, has maintained a decent hold at the box office so far. Now, it has turned slower in the third week. On Day 5, the courtroom drama earned Rs 75 lakh on the third Monday.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer collected Rs 45 crore in the first week of its release. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the historical pre-Independence drama recorded Rs 27.75 crore in the second week. In the third weekend, it fetched Rs 5.75 crore net business.

The cume collection of Kesari Chapter 2 now stands at Rs 79.25 crore in 18 days.

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Day 15 Rs 1.25 crore Day 16 Rs 2 crore Day 17 Rs 2.5 crore Day 18 Rs 75 lakh Total Rs 79.25 crore

The overall net business of Kesari Chapter 2 now lies a little under the Rs 80 crore mark at the box office. It is currently crossing swords with Raid 2 and The Bhootnii. Out of these films, the courtroom drama is the second-best performer after the Raid sequel. It is still scoring better than Sanjay Dutt-led horror comedy on a day-wise basis.

Advertisement

Also featuring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, Kesari 2 is a successful venture. The verdict of the movie is yet to be determined.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 18: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama eyes decent hold on third Monday