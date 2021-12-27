Ranveer Singh’s 83 opens to discouraging Box office numbers; Packs a Rs 45 crore nett opening weekend

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 which marks the magnificent underdog story of the Indian Cricket Team clinching the 1983 Cricket World Cup, is a story worth telling. 83, which was scheduled to hit theatres in April 2020, was deferred to December 2021 due to the Covid-19, which led to the shuffling of the release calendar of other Bollywood films too. 83 is one of the most expensive Bollywood films and the Covid-19 pandemic added to the already burdened high-budgeted sports drama. Taking the interests levied on the film into consideration, the film needed to see returns in excess of Rs. 300cr from every revenue-making stream to see greens, but it seems like the film will fall way short of it.

83 opened to a dismal opening day number of Rs. 11.96cr nett from its Hindi version. Ideally, the numbers had to be double of it to stand a chance at the box office, but the opening day numbers more or less sealed the fate of the film. The film didn’t grow much on Christmas day as it saw collections in the vicinity of Rs. 16cr nett. The Sunday numbers didn’t decline after the Christmas holiday which meant the film has got appreciation. Still, the numbers were below the mark as it managed Rs. 16.5cr nett to pack an opening weekend of Rs. 44.5cr for its Hindi version. The film added another Rs. 2cr nett from its dubbed versions and its India nett for the weekend stands at a discouraging Rs. 46.5cr. The overseas opening of the film has been good but it in no way coincides with the expectations one would have from the film. The stiff competition 83 faces from Jersey next week can’t be ignored as well.

The film has been able to recoup around Rs. 95cr from the digital and satellite rights and around Rs. 15cr from the music rights of the film. The film is expected to have Rs. 50cr India share and Rs. 25cr overseas share. Apart from that, it will also be getting a subsidy of Rs. 25cr from the UK government for shooting major portions of the film in the UK, which leaves the movie producers at a deficit of roughly Rs. 90cr, thus making it among the biggest loss-making propositions in Bollywood.

Here is the Day-wise India Nett collections of 83 (Hindi Version)

Day 1 – Rs. 11.96cr

Day 2 – Rs. 16cr

Day 3 – Rs. 16.5cr

Total: Rs. 44.5cr

What are your expectations of the lifetime business of 83?

Written by Rishil Jogani

Also read: Trade Tutor: Has Bollywood lost its MOJO?