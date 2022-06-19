Raskhit Shetty's 777 Charlie is a Blockbuster; Extraordinary holds at box office in Second Weekend

Kannada film 777 Charlie has emerged as a Blockbuster with extraordinary hold in the second week. The film held extremely well in the first week itself and now the second-weekend holds are incredible. The film has collected Rs. 9 crores in the first two days of the second week, heading for Rs. 15-16 crores full weekend, which will be less than a 25 per cent drop from the first weekend

The box office collections of 777 Charlie at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 34.50 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 3.25 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 5.75 crores

Total - Rs. 43.50 crores

In Karnataka, the film grossed Rs. 4 crores approx on its second Saturday, which is less than 20 per cent weekly drop. The total box office collections in the state stand at Rs. 32 crores in nine days, should be over Rs. 37 crores by end of the day today. Rs. 40 crores will be achieved on Tuesday and the full run could go as high as Rs. 60 crores. Unfortunately, due to no proper tracking in past, the exact ranking will be tough to ascertain but it will definitely be among the top all-time highest grossers from Sandalwood.

Even outside Karnataka, the film is sustaining at extraordinarily, though collections aren't that high, especially the Hindi version. The Second Saturday for the film was par or better than the first Saturday in most centres.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of 777 Charlie in India is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 32.25 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 3.85 crores

Kerala - Rs. 2.40 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1.75 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 3.25 crores