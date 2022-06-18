Kamal Haasan's Vikram beat Baahubali 2 as the Biggest film of all-time in Tamil Nadu

On the sixteenth day of its release, Vikram created history, becoming the biggest grosser ever in Tamil Nadu. As of yesterday , Kamal Haasan mega-blockbuster was just a few lakhs behind the all-time record, with collections from the Saturday morning it overtook the five year old Baahubali 2. The film is also expected to cross Rs. 150 crores mark today which will be a new benchmark in Tamil Nadu box office history. The way Vikram is holding, it is likely to set the new box office high in the state at over Rs. 175 crores.

With Vikram, all South Indian states now have a non-Baahubali film as the top grosser while Baahubali 2 remains the #1 grosser in all other states of North India. Kerala never had Baahubali 2 as the top grosser in the first place. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had new record grosser in RRR and KGF Chapter 2 took the record in Karnataka earlier this year.

Kamal Haasan in his incredible career has had multiple record grossers in Tamil Nadu. Indian, Apoorva Sagodharargal and Sakalakala Vallavan are three of those, there may be some others but due to limited box office tracking in past, some of them may be disputed and some probably had no reporting whatsoever. The legendary actor now has top grossers in his name over the span of 40 years with Sakalakala Vallavan becoming the record grosser in 1982 while Vikram taking the record in 2022. Once a Lion, Always a Lion...

The top ten highest-grossing films in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Vikram - Rs. 150 crores (16 days expected) Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 146.10 crores Master - Rs. 142 crores Bigil - Rs. 140.80 crores Sarkar - Rs. 131 crores Viswasam - Rs. 128 crores Mersal - Rs. 126.70 crores Beast - Rs. 119.80 crores 2.0 - Rs. 113.20 crores KGF: Chapter 2 - Rs. 109.70 crores

