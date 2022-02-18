Ravi Teja's Khiladi bombs at the box office with a Poor first week

Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi performed poorly at the box office with first week collections of just over Rs. 18 crores. Coming off the career biggest grosser Krack, Ravi Teja starrer had very high costs involved, more than his usual films. For any chance of succeeding, it needed to open strongly but that wasn’t the case with an ordinary start last week. The audience reception was mediocre, which meant trending was quite ordinary as well.

The film was overshadowed by a much smaller release DJ Tillu , which was released a day later but collections as of yesterday were hardly any higher than that film. There was also a Hindi dubbed version released, but it wasn’t fair to expect anything from that given little to no awareness of that.

The day wise box office collections of Khiladi at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 5.75 crores

Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 3.50 crores

Monday - Rs. 2 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 1.40 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 1.10 crores

Thursday - Rs. 0.85 crores

Total - Rs. 18.10 crores