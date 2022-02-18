Ravi Teja's Khiladi bombs at the box office with a Poor first week
Advertisement
Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi performed poorly at the box office with first week collections of just over Rs. 18 crores. Coming off the career biggest grosser Krack, Ravi Teja starrer had very high costs involved, more than his usual films. For any chance of succeeding, it needed to open strongly but that wasn’t the case with an ordinary start last week. The audience reception was mediocre, which meant trending was quite ordinary as well.
The film was overshadowed by a much smaller release DJ Tillu, which was released a day later but collections as of yesterday were hardly any higher than that film. There was also a Hindi dubbed version released, but it wasn’t fair to expect anything from that given little to no awareness of that.
The day wise box office collections of Khiladi at the Indian box office are as follows:
Friday - Rs. 5.75 crores
Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crores
Sunday - Rs. 3.50 crores
Monday - Rs. 2 crores
Tuesday - Rs. 1.40 crores
Wednesday - Rs. 1.10 crores
Thursday - Rs. 0.85 crores
Total - Rs. 18.10 crores
The film has a budget of reportedly Rs. 60 crores and India theatrical rights were sold at Rs. 25 crores approx but the first-week share at the Indian box office is just Rs. 9.75 crores. There is no major new release this week but the collections were at very low levels during the weekdays to give it any chance for a somewhat okay second week. Distributors will end up losing more than half of their investment for the film.
Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!