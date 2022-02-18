DJ Tillu First Week box office; First HIT of 2022 from Tollywood

DJ Tillu concluded its first week (six days) at the Indian box office earning Rs. 17.75 crores approx, of which Rs. 17 crores approx came from AP/TS. The film opened very well last weekend and then Valentine's day gave it a good hold on Monday but even after that collections held well during the weekdays. Priced at Rs. 8 crores approx, the film has earned Rs. 9 crores share in its first week in the twin states, emerging the first HIT of the year from Tollywood.

Despite releasing a day later and opening Rs. 70 lakhs less than Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi, at end of business yesterday the film was behind Khiladi by a very slim margin of around Rs. 10-25 lakhs depending on where actuals land. Today DJ Tillu will overtake Khiladi in total business. There is no major competition this week, so it will continue to hold well and will probably reach around Rs. 26-27 crores before the release of Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak.

The box office collections of DJ Tillu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Saturday - Rs. 5 crores

Sunday - Rs. 4.60 crores

Monday - Rs. 2.80 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 2.25 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 1.70 crores

Thursday - Rs. 1.40 crores

Total - Rs. 17.75 crores