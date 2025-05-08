Retro Box Office Tamil Nadu Day 7: Suriya starrer hits new low; grosses Rs 1.25 crore on Thursday

The Tamil movie Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde as the leads, is struggling at the box office. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial met with average word-of-mouth, which affected its business on a larger scale. The movie has wrapped its extended opening week of 8 days on a disappointing note.

Bankrolled by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, Retro kicked off its box office journey with a good opening of Rs 14 crore. The movie then stooped low and never showed any signs of growth. The Suriya starrer wrapped its first extended weekend at Rs 34.50 crore. The movie further added Rs 6 crore to the tally from Monday to Wednesday. As per estimates, it hit a new low on Thursday (Day 8) and grossed a mere Rs 1.25 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The Karthik Subbaraj movie wrapped its extended opening week at Rs 41.75 crore in its home state and is set to wind its theatrical journey with an unfortunate fate. The fans will have to wait a little longer for the perfect comeback of Suriya at the box office.

Day-wise box office collection of Retro in Tamil Nadu is as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Collections 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 7 crore 4 Rs 7 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore 7 Rs 1.50 crore 8 Rs 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 41.75 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

