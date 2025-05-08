Retro: Suriya’s romantic action thriller inches towards Rs 100 crore mark at box office; here’s what actor did next

Suriya delivered a stellar performance in his recently released film Retro. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial has been going steady at the box office and is already inching towards the 100 crore mark.

Recently, ahead of the success meet for the romantic action thriller, Suriya extended his support to charity by donating Rs. 10 crore from the profits earned by Retro. The amount was contributed to the Agaram Foundation.

Check out the glimpse here:

In a viral picture from the special moment, Suriya was seen joined by Karthik Subbaraj and other members of the Retro team as he handed over the cheque to officials from the charitable trust.

Speaking of Retro’s box office performance so far, the film has grossed a worldwide total of Rs. 82 crore within just a week of its theatrical release. However, in comparison to Nani’s HIT 3, which also released on the same day, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial appears to be just a few steps behind.

For the uninitiated, the recently released film also stars Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Karunakaran, Sujith Shankar, Swasika, and others in key roles.

Jointly produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films, Retro features music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film is slated for an OTT release on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.

Just a few days ago, Retro received a thumping review from superstar Rajinikanth, who finally got a chance to watch the film in person. Following this, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj shared a post on X, revealing what Thalaivar had to say about it.

Check out the post here:

Conveying the exact words of the Jailer 2 star, Karthik wrote: “Thalaivar watched #Retro & he Loved it....Exact words of Thalaivar......"What an effort by whole team.... Suriya performance Super.... Last 40 minutes of the film Superb... Laughter touch is Fantastic....God bless" Am flying now.....Love you Thalaivaaa.”

