Pope Francis Death: What Will Happen After The Pontiff's Passing? Know About Mourning Period to Funeral Plans

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The world was shocked by the announcement of Pope Francis’s death. For many, it's only natural to wonder what will happen next in terms of mourning and funeral plans.

According to a Daily Mail article, there will be a nine-day official mourning period. However, the historical process of the conclave—where the cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican to select the next pope—will not begin for at least 15 days from today, according to the report.

The Vatican Chamberlain, who is currently Cardinal Kevin Farrell, will first formally declare the Pope's death by calling his name three times at his bedside.

Additionally, the papal Fisherman’s Ring will reportedly be removed from his finger and destroyed with a hammer. The Pope’s office and private residences will also be sealed.

The Pope’s body will then be dressed in red robes with a white mitre on his head and carried to St. Peter’s Basilica, where he will lie in state for three days. His funeral is expected to take place within six days, according to the outlet.

Unlike most of his predecessors, Pope Francis will reportedly be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome’s Esquilino neighborhood, rather than in the grottoes beneath St. Peter’s Basilica.

For those unfamiliar, the news of Pope Francis’s death came a couple of months after he was hospitalized with an infection that developed into pneumonia in both lungs, eventually leading to kidney failure, according to the publication. Pope Francis reportedly spent his final moments blessing thousands of individuals in St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday.

