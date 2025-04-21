Ralph Fiennes' Conclave Explains What Will Happen After Pope Francis' Death; Here's Where to Watch Oscar-Winning Movie

The Oscar-winning movie Conclave could have a huge impact in the post–Pope Francis era following his tragic demise. The Pope passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21, after battling double pneumonia.

His shocking death on Easter Monday morning has left a significant vacuum in the Catholic community and cast uncertainty over the Church’s future. After the unfortunate loss of one of the Church’s most humble leaders, the focus now shifts to the Conclave—an 800-year-old tradition for electing a new Pope.

The process takes place in the Sistine Chapel, and the verdict is kept secret until the traditional announcement: white smoke rising from the chimney, signifying that a new Pope has been chosen.

Ralph Fiennes’s critically acclaimed movie delves deeper into the process, exploring the inner politics surrounding the ritual through a fictional lens. The actor portrayed Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, who navigates the papal elections following the death of the sitting Pope.

The plot of the film mirrors the current situation, highlighting the political, interpersonal, and spiritual conflicts among members of the Church. Although fictional, the movie carefully dissects the controversies and issues related to this centuries-old tradition.

The process is more than merely electing a new head of the Catholic Church—it is also crucial for establishing the Church’s vision for the coming years. Pope Francis made several reforms during his tenure, including his dedication to Church unity, efforts to advance healthcare, and outreach to the youth.

However, several people criticized Francis for not being more inclusive toward Catholics from the LGBTQ+ community and women. The new Pope could take a more progressive approach, or the members of the Church might elect someone more rooted in traditional values.