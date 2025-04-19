Revisiting How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' box office performance to celebrate Kate Hudson's 46th birthday

As Kate Hudson celebrates her 46th birthday today, we are paying our tributes to her by revisiting the box office performance of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, a film that cemented her status as a pop culture icon. Released in 2003, the title paired the actress with Matthew McConaughey in a story full of charm, mischief, and undeniable chemistry—and went on to become both a theatrical hit and a cultural touchstone.

Directed by Donald Petrie, the movie tells the hilarious story of Andie Anderson (Hudson), a women’s magazine writer who has to make a guy dump her in 10 days for an article. Enter Ben Barry (McConaughey), an advertising executive who thinks he can make any woman fall in love with him in the same amount of time. What ensues is an epic game of who can mess with the other person more, and let us tell you, the outcome is absolutely rib-tickling.

When How to Lose a Guy dropped on February 7, 2003, it was an instant hit. The movie made over USD 177 million worldwide, which is commendable considering the budget was only USD 50 million. Critics had mixed things to say, but one cannot deny the adorable connection between Kate and Matthew that made the movie a joy to watch—and it's what makes it still so rewatchable today. Their playful back-and-forth became the heart of the film, and their characters’ quirky antics gave the last generation a rom-com they still talk about.

But How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days wasn’t just a box office success; it became a cultural staple. Girls still opt for a dupe of the iconic yellow satin dress for their proms, and boys are still traumatised by the scene where Andie asked Ben to get her a Diet Coke during a tense moment in the basketball game they attend for their date. The film’s blend of funny, relatable, and slightly over-the-top moments captured the essence of early 2000s romance masterfully and is often credited with shaping the rom-com landscape of the time, inspiring a new wave of dating stories full of humour and heart.

More than 20 years later, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days continues to resonate with new audiences through streaming. Its charm and absurdity remain intact.

So, here’s to Kate Hudson on her 46th birthday—ma’am, you made one heck of an impact on rom-com lovers everywhere.

