Salman Khan and Zee Studios keep ticket price under check for Eid 2023 release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati is just days away from its release. The full fledged advance bookings of the film have now begun and tickets for the same can be bought digitally or from the counter. The film is Salman's first proper Eid release since Bharat (2019) and the expectations are high, as is the case with most Salman Khan starrers.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Shall Record Good Numbers From Saturday, Once Eid Commences In India

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on the 21st of April, 2023, a day before Eid and the openings will be affected a fair bit because the Muslim folks will all prefer to watch it from the second day. The collections on Saturday and Sunday should see a good spike and then it will be all about maintaining good footfalls through the weekdays, for the film to sail through.

Salman Khan And Zee Studios Have Opted For Popular Pricing In Most Centres

The ticket pricing of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is quite interesting to analyse. The makers have opted for a popular pricing in most mass centres so as to make it affordable for families to watch the film together. On the other hand, a few premium multiplexes and select centres have kept blockbuster pricing for the film too, to cash on the Eid benefit. All in all, the film has been priced very fairly, making it affordable for middle income folks to catch the film in theatres, with their families.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Has Sold Over 7000 Tickets In National Multiplexes For The Opening Day

Coming to the advance bookings for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film has sold 7054 tickets in three national multiplex chains as at 1 pm today. The film has sold 3273 tickets in PVR, 1250 tickets in Inox and 2531 tickets in Cinepolis for the opening day. The full weekend ticket sales count is slightly over 12000 tickets at the moment. Advance bookings at PVR and Inox began late last evening and we will know more about the overall response in a couple of days time. In select single screens across the country, the advance bookings have been good, and it's comfortably the best since Pathaan.

