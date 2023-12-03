Sam Bahadur Day 2 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal led biopic-drama makes healthy gains; Netts Rs 8.5 crores

Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh saw a healthy growth of 45 percent on day 2 as it collected around Rs 8-25 - 9 crores on day 2. The two day total of the Vicky Kaushal fronted war-drama stands at around Rs 14.50 crores nett and now the weekend cume looks to be in the vicinity of Rs 25 crores which is a reasonable result.

Sam Bahadur's Collections Are Reasonable At Rs 14.50 Crores Nett In 2 Days

The collections of Sam Bahadur are decent considering the costs involved but given that it released alongside Animal, they look pretty good. If the hold of Sam Bahadur is around 60-65 percent of its first day on its first Monday, that will guarantee the Sam Manekshaw biopic a good run till the release of Dunki this Christmas, interestingly also featuring Vicky Kaushal.

The Hindi Film Industry Has Got Back Its Theatrical Audience With People Turning Up For All Kinds Of Films

The Hindi Film Industry is now thriving. 12th Fail is a super-hit, Tiger 3 saw audiences turn up to theatres, Animal is a blockbuster and Sam Bahadur, if it holds well, will also emerge a success. Audiences are turning up to theatres which wasn't the case until last year. The good audience turnout has come as a relief to filmmakers who will be aggressively announcing movie projects for theatres.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Sam Bahadur Is As Under

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 6 crores 2 Rs 8.5 crores Total Rs 14.50 crores nett in 2 days

Watch the Sam Bahadur trailer

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal.

When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur Review: Vicky Kaushal gives the performance of a lifetime in Meghna Gulzar's credible war-drama