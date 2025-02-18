Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 12 India Box Office Trends: Deepak Mukut's cult film remains steady on 2nd Tuesday

Nine years later, Sanam Teri Kasam is rewriting its box-office history. Initially a flop, the 2016 film has emerged as a blockbuster. Produced by Deepak Mukut, it features then debutantes, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles. On 12th day, Sanam Teri Kasam continues its steady run at the box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam Remains Unshakeable On Day 12

Sanam Teri Kasam, which is co-directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, has been maintaining great hold since its re-release. Two days after collecting Rs 30 crore in total, it will remain steady on second Tuesday at the box office. Going by the trends, on Day 12, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer is expected to range at Rs 65 lakh net in India.

Sanam Teri Kasam To Cross Tumbbad In Second Innings

The theatrical re-run of Sanam Teri Kasam will cross the business of Tumbbad re-release today. Deepak Mukut's production will surpass the figures of Sohum Shah-starrer which was recorded as Rs 31.35 crore net in India.

This is to note that during its second innings last year, Tumbbad became the highest-grossing re-release film in India since 2000. Now, Sanam Teri Kasam will replace the period folk horror film as the highest grosser re-release in our nation.

Sanam Teri Kasam Gets Its Due After A Decade

Advertisement

Sanam Teri Kasam is mainly working for its strong word-of-mouth and cult fan-following among young audiences this time. It was re-released along with new movies, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa on February 7, 2025. The 2016 cult movie is now facing Vicky Kaushal's big project, Chhaava in its second week at the box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.