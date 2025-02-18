Chhaava Day 5 India Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's period-actioner shows HUGE advances for 1st Tuesday

Chhaava, which is helmed by Laxman Utekar, arrived in theaters on February 14, 2025. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner is an adaptation of Marathi novel, Chava. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and others, the recently released film has witnessed huge advances on first Tuesday.

Chhaava Expecting Boost In Advance Sales On Day 5

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has been scoring exceptionally well at the box office in its opening week. Vicky Kaushal-starrer has taken away most screens of holdover releases, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa.

A day after reaching under Rs 130 crore, the historical actioner shows huge sales in advance bookings. The film is expecting to collect in the range of Rs 19 crore to Rs 21 crore on Day 5, bringing its cume earnings to under Rs 150 crore.

Chhaava's Box Office Expectations

Within its first week, Chhaava has become the first superhit movie of Bollywood since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This is to note that Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy was released in November 2024.

Now, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film is likely to cross Rs 175 crore in the opening week. As far as the lifetime business of Laxman Utekar's helmer is concerned, it has the potential to fetch over Rs 350 crore in its full theatrical run.

Who Plays What In Chhaava?

In Chhaava, Vicky plays the role of Maratha king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika is cast as his wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye Khanna is the antagonist, Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.

Actors like Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, and Vineet Kumar Singh play crucial roles in the movie.

Chhaava in Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.