Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 11 Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane starrer adds excellent Rs 75 lakh on 2nd Monday

Sanam Teri Kasam is finally getting its due after nine years. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the 2016 film, which failed to create wonders back then, has emerged as a blockbuster in its re-release. The tragic romance has crossed Rs 30 crore in 10 days. The movie continues to score well at the box office after Valentine's Day weekend.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Collects Rs 75 Lakh On Day 11

Sanam Teri Kasam, co-directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, earned Rs 26.15 crore in the first week of its re-release. On Valentine's Day, it maintained great hold despite the strong wave of Chhaava which arrived in theaters on the occasion. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer earned Rs 4.35 crore in the second weekend. Now, on second Monday, it recorded an excellent Rs 75 lakh net in India, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 31.25 crore.

Here's How Much Sanam Teri Kasam Has Earned In Re-release:

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 26.15 crore Day 8 Rs 1.25 crore Day 9 Rs 1.50 crore Day 10 Rs 1.60 crore Day 11 Rs 75 lakh Total Rs 31.25 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam Eyeing Rs 45 Crore Finish In India

Thanks to its phenonemal performance, Sanam Teri Kasam will soon become the highest grossing re-release ever. Deepak Mukut's production is expected to finish at around Rs 45 crore net in India. It currently boasts of Rs 38.5 crore lifetime business including original release and theatrical re-run. The tragic romance had fetched mere Rs 8 crore net back in 2016.

Now, it is yet to be seen if Sanam Teri Kasam would be able to touch this feat amid the strong competition with Chhaava.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you.

