Box Office: Ahead of Tumko Meri Kasam release, analysing last few theatrical ventures of Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt is a veteran Bollywood filmmaker and a part of the industry professionally for over 40 years. As a director, he is known for his work in a variety of genres including action, thriller, romance, horror and many more with memorable and successful films in each of those genres.

The director’s forthcoming venture, Tumko Meri Kasam, is set to release on 21 March 2025. This upcoming drama film features Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol leading the film. As the film nears its theatrical release soon, let’s take a look back at the director’s past few movies and their box office performance:

1. Judaa Hoke Bhi

Judaa Hoke Bhi is a supernatural horror film released in 2022, directed by Vikram Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt. The film featured Akshay Oberoi and Aindrita Ray as the leading pair. The film was released amid the Covid-19 pandemic and hence failed to generate any hype. The film collected just Rs 0.25 crore at the Indian box office.

2. Hacked

Hacked is a Vikram Bhatt directorial psychological thriller released in 2020. This film featured Hina Khan, Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra leading the film. The film was received poorly by the audience and critics and hence, flopped on its theatrical release. The film collected Rs 1.50 crores as its total India nett at the box office.

3. Ghost

Ghost, as the name suggests, is a horror film released in 2019. It featured Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava as the leading pair along with director Vikram Bhatt turning actor for the film. The film failed to generate a positive response among the audience and ended its box office run with Rs 2 crores India nett collection.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.