Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 14 India Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's movie to observe 1st noticeable drop after GLORIOUS RUN

Sanam Teri Kasam brought back the tragic story of Inder and Saru's love on the big screens again. The 2016 cult movie took nine years to gain all the love that it had deserved during its original release. Led by then debutantes Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the tragic romance is one of the best performers at the box office. It will now experience its first noticeable drop in two weeks of its re-release.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Expects A Drop On Day 14

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam has completed 14 days of its theatrical re-run today. On Day 14, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's film is expecting to collect in the range of Rs 35 lakh net in India. It will witness this drop as the holiday period is over. This is to note that it comes a day after the public holiday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti on Wednesday.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Competitions

Sanam Teri Kasam, which made its theatrical comeback on February 7, 2025, locked horns with Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa. It is currently competing with Chhaava since Valentine's Day. Despite the wave of Vicky Kaushal-starrer, Harshvardhan Rane's debut film continued to maintain strong hold in its second week too.

Apart from Chhaava, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release will now have a new competition, i.e. Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The upcoming film starring, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, is arriving in theatres on February 21, 2025 (Friday).

Moreover, the 2016 movie has earned a respectable business in its second innings, while emerging as the highest grosser re-release in India since 2000s. It recently surpassed the re-release earnings of Tumbbad to clinch the title.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.