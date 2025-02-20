Chhaava Day 7 India Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's movie remains an UNSTOPPABLE force

Chhaava, which set its foot in cinemas on February 14, 2025, is the top movie running in Hindi markets. Led by Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner has been roaring at the box office. Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Dinesh Vijan's production is likely to earn in the range of Rs 18 crore to Rs 19 crore today.

Chhaava Remains Unstoppable As Wind In First Week

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has maintained a phenomenal business in the opening week of its release. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will witness a drop on Thursday as the holiday is over. It is expecting in the range of Rs 18 crore and Rs 19 crore on Day 7. This comes after the historical actioner earned Rs 30 crore on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti on Wednesday.

Overall, going by the trends, Chhaava remains unstoppable at the box office.

Chhaava To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club Today

While Chhaava will witness a decline in its business today on day-wise basis, it is all set to achieve a new feat during its theatrical run today. The historical actioner is ready to enter Rs 200 crore club at the box office.

Chhaava, which features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has received strong word-of-mouth among cinegoers, especially in Maharashtra. Based on Marathi novel, Chava, the film is expected to touch the Rs 350 crore mark while reaching the finish line.

Speaking of its competitions, Chhaava is currently running parallel to Sanam Teri Kasam, which has made its theatrical comeback. Vicky's film will fight a battle with Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starting from February 21, 2025, i.e. tomorrow.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.