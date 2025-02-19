Sanam Teri Kasam Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane starrer becomes HIGHEST GROSSING re-release in India; surpasses Tumbbad

Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane continues to lure the audience even after the arrival of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava in cinemas. The tragic love story has written history at the box office with its superlative box office trends.

Sanam Teri Kasam beats Tumbbad; emerges #1 re-release movie of India

Directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Sanam Teri Kasam has stormed past the lifetime box office collection of Tumbbad re-release today. The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer is now the highest-grossing re-release movie of Indian cinema since the 2000s.

For the unversed, Tumbbad had collected Rs 31.50 crore net in its second inning at the Indian box office. Both Tumbbad and Sanam Teri Kasam were flops in their original theatrical runs. The verdict-changing reruns of both the titles prove that good content will find its audience, no matter how and when. Sometimes, a movie receives love instantly. And other times, it takes a different route to reach the targeted audience.

Some of the other most successful re-releases are- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Laila Majnu, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Rockstar, Jab We Met, Veer Zaara and more.

Ranveer Singh-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Lootera and Salman Khan-Aamir Khan starrer cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna are also re-releasing soon on the big screens. It will be interesting to see if they can find an audience and continue the blockbuster success of Sanam Teri Kasam further.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.