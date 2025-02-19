Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 13 India Box Office: Deepak Mukut's iconic movie holds its own on holiday Wednesday; Nets Rs 65 lakh

Nine years after its original run, Sanam Teri Kasam arrrived in theaters again on February 7, 2025. The 2016 tragic romance has been performing quite well in the second innings, despite strong competition with Chhaava. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the 2016 film continued to hold its own on the holiday Wednesday.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Earns Rs 65 Lakh On Day 13

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam has been keeping a steady hold at the box office this time. A day after earning Rs 65 lakh, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer maintained same figures on second Wednesday. The day coincided with the public holiday due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti in Maharashtra.

The total collection of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release is recorded as Rs 32.55 crore net in India.

Sanam Teri Kasam's Box Office Collections In India So Far:

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 26.15 crore Day 8 Rs 1.25 crore Day 9 Rs 1.50 crore Day 10 Rs 1.60 crore Day 11 Rs 75 lakh Day 12 Rs 65 lakh Day 13 Rs 65 lakh Total Rs 32.55 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam Becomes Highest Grossing Re-release In India Ever

Sanam Teri Kasam has now emerged as the highest re-release in India to be produced ever. It officially surpassed the re-release collections of Tumbbad, which was Rs 31.35 crore net in India. The 2018 folk horror movie was a disaster in its original run. Sohum Shah's film emerged as the highest grosser re-release in India back then.

Overall, Sanam Teri Kasam now boasts of a lifetime collection of Rs 40.55 crore. The cumulative business also includes its Rs 8 crore net earnings from the original run.

Advertisement

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.