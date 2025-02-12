Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 6 India Box Office: Harshvardhan and Mawra's romantic drama nets Rs 2.60 crore on first Wednesday

Sanam Teri Kasam, which originally hit the screens in 2016, returned to the cinemas this year. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the romantic drama will soon complete its first week at the box office. After crossing Rs 20 crore, Sanam Teri Kasam is continuing its blockbuster run and will soon compete with Chhaava.

Sanam Teri Kasam Witnesses Rs 10 Percent Drop On Day 6; Fetches Rs 2.60 Crore

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam opened with Rs 15 crore in its opening weekend. After crossing Rs 20 crore, the 2016 romantic drama had a slight dip of 10 percent at the box office from what it earned on first Tuesday. On Day 6, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer collected Rs 2.60 crore on the sixth day of its release.

The cumulative net collection of Sanam Teri Kasam in its re-release stands at Rs 23.6 crore. It will face Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, starting from Valentine's Day.

Box Office Collections Of Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 4 crore Day 2 Rs 5.25 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 3.15 crore Day 5 Rs 2.85 crore Day 6 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 23.6 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam Shines Among Other Re-releases

Sanam Teri Kasam is the top choice among its rival releases like Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa. The 2016 tragic romance has also outshined other theatrical comebacks like Padmaavat and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The 2018 magnum opus was re-released on February 6. Meanwhile, the 2017 romantic comedy drama returned to the cinemas on February 7, the same day when Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's cult movie started its second innings.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

