Sankranthiki Vasthunam Worldwide Box Office Update: Venkatesh starrer crosses Rs 150 crore globally; officially a BLOCKBUSTER

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles, is dominating the box office. The Telugu action-comedy has emerged as the top choice among audiences following the debacle of Ram Charan's Game Changer and the average performance of Daaku Maharaaj.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam crosses Rs 150 crore mark globally; emerges BLOCKBUSTER in 8 days

Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie took full benefit of the Sankranti festival and enjoyed an outstanding 6-day long weekend. The film stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend itself. Further, it recorded a decent hold on the weekdays, too.

As we are writing, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark globally in 8 days of its theatrical release, a major chunk of which came from the domestic markets, thanks to the festive mood, holidays and superlative word-of-mouth.

With such an encouraging trend, the Venkatesh starrer has bagged a Blockbuster verdict at the box office.

Can Sankranthiki Vasthunam challenge Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's lifetime cume?

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is now the third-best Sankranthi performer at the Telugu box office. The top two spots belongs to Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Rs 196 crore) and Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya (Rs 172 crore).

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, definitely, has potential to take the second spot by beating the Chiranjeevi film, it will have to show strong legs for a couple of weeks in order to topple the Allu Arjun starrer.

Advertisement

For the unversed, this is the third film featuring Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi together. Interestingly, all three have turned out to be major money spinners, marking a hat-trick for the actor-director collaboration. Moreover, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has emerged as the 8th clean hit of Anil Ravipudi's career, further continuing his successful streak since his debut film.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam in Cinemas

Have you watched Sankranthiki Vasthunam yet? If not, what are you waiting for? You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sankranthi And Pongal Winners In South India 2025: From Sankranthiki Vasthunam in Andhra states to Madha Gaja Raja in Tamil Nadu