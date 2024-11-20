5 Highest Grossing Chiranjeevi Movies Worldwide: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy tops

Megastar Chiranjeevi is among the most popular Indian actors. Debuted in 1978, the Telugu actor has entertained the audience with his various roles and performances. The Megastar is blessed with a massive fan base who not only considers him as an Idol but worship him like a demi-God. The actor has seen many ups and downs in his career, here's taking a look at highest grossing Chiranjeevi movies of all time at the worldwide box office.

Top 5 highest-grossing Chiranjeevi movies at the worldwide box office

1. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Directed by Surendar Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy rules the charts among the highest-grossing Chiranjeevi movies at the worldwide box office. The historical epic action drama was produced by Ram Charan, under his home banner Konidela Production Company.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy grossed over Rs 225 crore globally, turning out to be a box office failure due to its high production cost. However, the movie was acknowledged for its action set pieces, performances and an ensemble star cast. It received majorly positive reviews from the critics and audience but failed to attract the audience to the theatres.

2. Wailtair Veerayya

Starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja together, Wailtair Veerayya secured the second spot among the highest-grossing Chiranjeevi movies of all time. The mass action drama movie, directed by Bobby Kolli, opened to mixed reviews from the critics. Thankfully, it emerged as a Superhit venture at the box office, grossing around Rs 220 crore globally.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Wailtair Veerayya was mounted on an estimated budget of around Rs 140 crore. It grabbed the third spot among the highest-grossing Telugu movies of 2023.

The movie also had Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. You can enjoy it on Netflix.

3. Khaidi No 150

Helmed by V. V. Vinayak, Khaidi No 150 marked the return of Megastar Chiranjeevi to the big screens after a gap of 10 years. The action-drama was a successful venture at the box office as it smashed around Rs 160 crore gross globally, against an estimated budget of Rs 50 crore.

The movie starred Kajal Agrawal as the female lead and was produced by Ram Charan under his home production, Konidela Film Productions, in partnership with Lyca Productions. For the uninitiated, Khaidi No 150 was the official Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Kaththi, which starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

Khaidi No 150 emerged as a Superhit venture and secured the third spot among the highest-grossing Chiranjeevi movies ever.

4. God Father

God Father took the fourth spot among the highest-grossing Chiranjeevi movies worldwide; however, it was a big box office flop.

The Telugu political action-drama was the official remake of Superhit Malayalam movie Lucifer - starring Mohanlal in lead. However, the Telugu version couldn't replicate the same magic and fell flat at the box office. God Father could only gross over Rs 105 crore globally in its full run against an estimated budget of Rs 120 crore.

It was directed by Mohan Raja and starred Nayanthara in a major role. In addition, Bollywood Megastar Salman Khan did a guest appearance in the movie, however, nothing could help it. The movie opened to poor word-of-mouth which sealed its fate on the opening day itself.

5. Acharya

Released in 2022, Acharya was a big disappointment at the box office. The movie starred the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan; however, it bombed in its theatrical run due to poor reception among the audience.

Mounted on a heavy budget of over Rs 200 crore, Acharya failed to cross Rs 100 crore and ended its theatrical run at just Rs 80 crore globally. The action drama was heavily criticized for its poor writing, outdated story, weak direction, editing, VFX, and screenplay.

Besides the father-son duo, the movie had Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Nassar, and others. It was directed by Koratala Siva, who later helmed Jr NTR- Saif Ali Khan starrer two-part action drama Devara.

Although Acharya turned out to be a major nightmare for the makers, it grabbed the fifth spot among the highest-grossing Chiranjeevi movies of all time.

Here's Presenting The Highest-Grossing Chiranjeevi Movies At The Worldwide Box Office:-

Rank Movies WW Gross Box Office 1 Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Rs 225 crore 2 Wailtair Veerayya Rs 220 crore 3 Khaidi No 150 Rs 160 crore 4 Godfather Rs 105 crore 5 Acharya Rs 80 crore

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar, which was a box office dud. He is currently shooting for his next fantasy action film, Vishwambhara. Produced under UV Creations, it also stars Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in pivotal roles. Mallidi Vassishta is directing the project.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

