Sankranthiki Vasthunam ended its six-day extended weekend on an outstanding note, recording the biggest day of the run so far, with Rs. 22 crore approx Sunday in India. The extended weekend at the Indian box office amounted to Rs. 121 crore approx. Including Rs. 25 crore (USD 2.90 million) from the overseas markets, the worldwide tally reached Rs. 146 crore, inching close to the Rs. 150 crore mark.

The film also recorded its highest single-day collection in the Telugu states on Sunday, clearing the Rs. 20 crore gross mark. Nizam saw a big surge in collection on Sunday, seeing the best day of the run by a significant margin, while in Coastal Andhra, even though it was the best day of the run, the difference was relatively close, given the region enjoyed a huge holiday advantage in previous days.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Sankrantiki Vasthunam in India is as follows:

Day Gross Tuesday Rs. 21.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 20.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 19.50 cr. Friday Rs. 17.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 19.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 22.25 cr. Total Rs. 121.00 cr.

While this may seem not as big a deal—given Sunday is typically the biggest day of the weekend. For Telugu films, it is often the first day which remains their biggest day. Here, the initial days were also bolstered by the Sankranti holidays as well. So, for day six to come as the biggest day of the run, with all the above factors, is simply amazing and speaks of the positive reception the film has received.

The film was expected to cross Rs. 100 crore in Telugu states by Sunday, which it did with ease. Although the holiday period is now well and truly over, there may still be some leftovers and a big spillover demand. The top two highest-grossing Sankranti releases in the Telugu states are AVPL (Rs. 196 crore) and Waltair Veeraya (Rs. 172 crore). Sankranthiki Vasthunam now appears well-positioned to take on Waltair Veeraya, it will be the next couple of days that will determine if it can challenge AVPL as well.

