Saturday Box Office Trends: Brahmastra nears Rs 200 crore mark; Becomes Ranbir Kapoor's 2nd highest grosser

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-fronted Brahmastra is showing a big spike in collections on its’ second Saturday. According to early trends, the movie is showing a spike of around 60 percent on its 9th day as estimates indicate Hindi collections in the range of Rs 13.75 to Rs 14.75 crore. With this, the total Hindi nett collection of this Ayan Mukerji directorial stands at Rs 170.90 crore. Brahmastra has shown a spike in collections in the South Indian dubbed version too. The film has clocked Rs 1 crore on the second Saturday, taking the overall dubbed version collects to Rs 20.15 crore.

The all-India total of Brahmastra stands at approximately Rs 191.30 crore. The trend for Brahmastra in the second weekend so far is superlative and the platform is now laid for the film to enter the Rs 200 crore club on Sunday. The business of Brahmastra should see another spike on Sunday, as we anticipate the film to earn around the Rs 16.50 crore mark on its 10th day. In nine days, Brahmastra has emerged the 2nd highest grossing film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, by surpassing the previous best, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (Rs 178 crore), just behind Sanju which earned nearly Rs 340 crore. It is also the highest-grossing film for Alia Bhatt, surpassing her previous best, Gully Boy (Rs 135 crore). Ditto for Ayan, whose previous best was Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.