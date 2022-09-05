Brahmastra Box Office Preview: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer runtime, screen count & opening day

The stage is set for the release of what can be touted to be the biggest film of Hindi Cinema – Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. The movie has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved runtime of 2 hour 52 minutes, which includes a 4-minute-long hard attached trailer of two Disney films – Avatar 2 and Black Panther 2. The official runtime of Brahmastra is around 2 hour 47 minutes.

The film is slated to see a mammoth release across the country in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. According to early trends, the modern mythology is set to see a wide release on around 5000 screens in India and another 3000 screens in the international belts taking the total global screen count to 8,000. The exact count will be locked by Thursday morning. Talking of the advance booking, Brahmastra has taken the best start for a Hindi film on the advance front since the release of War in 2019.

Brahmastra is set to see a wide release on around 5000 screens in India and another 3000 screens in the international belts taking the total global screen count to 8,000 Himesh Mankad

The tickets are selling like hot cakes across the board, and as of Monday at 5 pm, Brahmastra has clocked a little over 82,000 tickets in the national multiplex chains for the opening day. By Tuesday evening, it should surpass the overall opening day ticket sale of films like 83 (1.17 lakh), RRR (1.05 lakh) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (1.03 lakh) and also clock the biggest advance for a Hindi origin film in pandemic times at the three national chains and the 2nd biggest for an Indian film in HIndi belts after KGF 2. The movie is recording an extraordinary trend in the IMAX versions and this is a rare phenomenon for an Indian film. The movie is releasing with 92 shows in IMAX properties and has so far sold 12,700 tickets resulting in a gross of Rs 67 lakh.

Brahmastra might become one of those rare Indian films to clock Rs 1 crore or more from the IMAX version in a single day. It’s running with overall capacity of approx. 28,000 tickets, and by the end of Thursday, we anticipate the film to sell almost 65 percent of the overall tickets in advance for day one. It has the momentum in its favour and the overall advance should be upwards of 2 lakh three chains and that would enable the film to join the elite list of top 20 advance bookings (Bollywood).

The advance for the 2D version of Brahmastra will open from Tuesday and it’s the response to this version that will make a difference in the opening day number. If the response is as electrifying as the 3D and IMAX versions, we are on for a huge non-holiday opening for this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film. If the reports are positive, one can expect a bumper response in the evening and night shows, which can take the film to a 30 crore plus start, which will be historic in today’s time. The opening day biz of Brahmastra (Hindi) can land anywhere between the Rs 25 and Rs 35 crore mark, depending on the spot bookings, audience talk and the response to 2D versions. A 20 plus start is more or less confirmed now and hence, we are starting our prediction scale from the quarter century mark. It would need miraculously low spot booking for the film to miss out on the 20 crore opening on Friday.

If Brahmastra clocks Rs 35 crore on the opening day, Ranbir will become the only actor in the last 15 years to have 3 non-holiday record openers - Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Sanju and now, Brahmastra. Himesh Mankad

In-fact, if Brahmastra clocks Rs 35 crore on the opening day, Ranbir will become the only actor in the last decade to have 3 non-holiday record openers - Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Sanju and now, Brahmastra. The collections from the South dubbed version can be considered a bonus over and above the Hindi original. Another good news for Brahmastra is that the advance isn’t just restricted to the opening day, but spread across the weekend, which indicates sustenance for the first three days. A good talk would mean big jumps like the pre-pandemic era on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

All in all, the happy days are back for the Hindi film industry, as the opening of Brahmastra proves that the anti Bollywood wave is restricted to the social media and it’s a matter of right content to excite the audience. There is some excitement around the film and hence, it’s reflected in the advance booking. The audience have given out their message and now it’s on the content to deliver and continue with the positive momentum post the release too. Sky would be the limit if the film finds genuine appreciation from the audience as the strong start will ensure word of mouth spreads faster than ever before.

Also Read| Brahmastra Advance Booking Report: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt starrer sells over 27,000 tickets already