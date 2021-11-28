Satyameva Jayate 2 struggles at the box-office – John Abraham film expected to fold up at Rs 15 crore

Satyameva Jayate 2 has been struggling at the box office as the film raked in collections in the range of Rs 1.85 to 2.00 crore on its third day taking the three-day total to Rs 6.80 crore. The film surprisingly never got going at the ticket window right from the word go and the slight hope was on a jump on Friday and Saturday, but alas even that didn’t happen.

The best faring circuit for Satyameva Jayate 2 is Bihar, where it scored better showcasing than its counterpart, Antim: The Final Truth, however, it’s a small territory and the collections here don’t hold much of a value. There was a section in the trade which was expecting this action entertainer to clock double digit mark on the opening day, but at the moment, a Rs 10 crore four-day weekend too looks difficult. The extended weekend biz of SMJ 2 will be in the range of Rs 9.80 to 10.25 crore, which is nothing but disappointing.

At national multiplex chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, the first Saturday biz of SMJ 2 was lower than the fourth Saturday biz of Sooryavanshi, which speaks volumes about the magnitude of collections. It’s Sooryavanshi which has benefited from the poor performance of SMJ 2 as on Sunday, a lot of shows have been cancelled and transferred to this Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty film.

It’s rare for an out and out mass film like Satyameva Jayate 2 to get good reviews from critics and not work for it’s target audience - the masses - but the miracle has happened with SMJ 2. Given the trend so far and the audience's word of mouth, the lifetime biz of Satyameva Jayate 2 will be around the Rs 15 crore mark, more or less in the same range as John Abraham’s previous release, Mumbai Saga. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office of SMJ 2, Antim and more.

Also Read| Antim clocks Rs 10.25 cr in two days at the box-office; Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma target Rs 17 cr weekend