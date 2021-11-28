Antim clocks Rs 10.25 cr in two days at the box-office; Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma target Rs 17 cr weekend

The Mahesh Manjrekar directed gangster drama, Antim: The Final Truth, has shown a jump at the box office on Saturday. As per early estimates, the film has raked in collections in the range of Rs 5.45 to 5.65 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs 10.25 crore. The Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan starrer has fared the best in Maharashtra, followed by Delhi/UP and Nizam.

It has been released on nearly 3200 screens in India with almost 10,000 shows per day, which is a big number for a film that’s spearheaded by Aayush with Salman in a pivotal role. There is ample scope to grow for Antim: The Final Truth, and one expects another jump of near about 25% on Sunday, taking the three-day weekend in the vicinity of Rs 17 crore. There was a possibility of the film being flat on Saturday as the opening day biz had benefited by Salman’s presence and by the end of Friday, the talk of him having a 55-minute screen time in a 142-minute saga was out in the open.

However, the on-ground reports of Antim: The Final Truth are on the positive side, which has resulted in a jump in biz on Saturday laying the platform for a respectable 3-day weekend biz. Without Salman, the opening day would have been under a crore with weekend biz in the range of Rs 3 crore, and the collections have been indeed boasted by his involvement in the project. With the overall figures on day one and two could have been higher by 20 to 25%, these are yet fair figures given that no film apart from Sooryavanshi has got going at the box-office. In-fact, Antim is the first non-event film to have recorded some sort of initial and the weekend biz will be the second best for a Hindi film after Sooryavanshi in the last 20 months.

It’s just half the work done as there’s still a long journey ahead for Antim to emerge a successful venture. All eyes are on the crucial Monday test, as that would give us an insight about the lifetime number of this gangster drama. Figures in the vicinity of Rs 50 crore would spell success for this film and it’s all a wait and watch game until then. In terms of financials, Antim is a safe film due to controlled budget, however, respectable biz at the box-office is always crucial and it’s a race to the half century mark for this Mahesh Manjrekar film to be projected as a plus venture. It isn’t exactly an out and out Salman Khan starrer which takes away the pressure of entering the 100-crore club, however, he is still a pivotal part of the film and hence, one can’t shy away completely from the numbers.

The film has emerged a clear winner in the clash with Satyameva Jayate 2. While prior to the release, the John Abraham film had an edge over this gangster drama due to favorable genre, franchise value and bigger budget, it’s eventually Antim that has surprised the trade by emerging a clear winner in this aspect. The only factor working in the favor of Antim was Salman’s presence in a well-received trailer and that has pushed it to emerge a winner in merely two days run. While it lost out on showcasing and screens due to the clash, greater screen count would have barely made a difference of 5% to the total biz. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for in-depth reporting on Antim, Satyameva Jayate 2 and more.

ALSO READ| Antim: The Final Truth Review: Even 2 Bhai's cannot save Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma's colossal mess