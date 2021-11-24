Satyameva Jayate 2 vs Antim Box Office Prediction: John Abraham, Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma to battle it out

The Hindi Film Industry is gearing up for the first clash at the box office in the pandemic times as Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim: The Final Truth are set for a theatrical release this weekend. While the Milap Zaveri directorial is arriving on Thursday, November 25, the later directed by Mahesh Manjrekar hits the big screen on Friday, November 26. The two films will see a release on more or less same number of screens at the box-office and this brings us to the opening day debate.

Being a working Thursday release, we expect the John Abraham fronted actioner to rake in collections in the range of Rs 6.80 to 8.30 crore. The film has the benefit of being a solo release on Thursday, as the clash factor seeps in only from it’s second day resulting in screen and show sharing. The biz for SMJ 2 on Friday and Saturday will certainly stay below the opening day, and the same should match up to the first day on Sunday. The four-day weekend of this actioner is expected to be in the range of Rs 26.5 to 29 crore and the lifetime total depends on the word of mouth.

The film is a full-fledged mass entertainer, and the single screens are expected to be the core contributors in terms of the biz. Anything upside of Rs 8 crore would be a very good result for SMJ 2. The franchise factor and hit music should pull the audience in the mass belts and result in one of the top 5 openers for a solo John Abraham film. The trend over the weekend depends on the talk in the audience.

Antim: The Final Truth has opted for a conventional Friday release and we expect the film to rake in collections in the range of Rs 8.00 to 9.50 crore. The film is being marketed as a clash of titans between Salman Khan (cop) and Aayush Sharma (gangster), however, the it’s far off from being a conventional start to finish Salman Khan film. The opening might be higher or lower depending on the spot booking and excitement among the on-ground fans of Salman, who don’t have a presence on social media. Given that Salman has been the face of campaign, we expect the film to take a respectable opening and then depend on word of mouth for a lifetime figure, and a lot also depends on the kind of screen time that Salman has in the film. A double-digit day would be a very good result for Antim.

If the talk around Antim is positive, we anticipate the film to jump on Saturday and Sunday to put up a total in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore range. And if the talk is negative, we might see a flat weekend in the Rs 25 crore range. The exact screen count and show sharing of both films is yet to unknown and a lot also depends on the logistical factors. All in all, if the two films manage to clock a weekend upside of Rs 55 crore, it would mean a good Friday for the industry as the same would yet again announce the revival of cinema halls to a certain extent. A 55-crore weekend without holiday’s would be a commendable feat in today’s time, when Maharashtra is operating at 50% capacity cap.

