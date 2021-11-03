Exclusive: Antim vs Satyameva Jayate 2: Salman Khan & John Abraham bhai bhai – No bad blood despite clash

Hindi Film Industry will see the first big clash at the box-office in the last week of November with the release of Satyameva Jayate 2 fronted by John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar and Antim featuring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. The history is full of examples wherein things tend to go dirty in the clashes, however, we hear, this one would be among the clean box-office clashes in Bollywood.

While the distributors are fighting among themselves for the showcasing, we hear Salman and John have decided to adopt a rather novel strategy. Both the actors will be seen promoting each other’s film too keeping the larger picture of bringing the audience back to the cinema halls. “Both the actors understand that revival of industry is important and hence, have decided to not complicate things and make the clash go the dirty way. Don’t be surprised if you see Salman speak of SMJ 2 and John speak of Antim in their rounds of promotions,” an insider tells us.

According to the insider, Salman and John alongside Bhushan Kumar have also chatted about the same. Interestingly, in the past, whenever there have been box-office clashes of either Salman or John with other actors, the things have always been smooth without ego hassles. In 2019, the clash of Akshay and John with Mission Mangal and Batla House too was devoid of any controversy, same applies to their Satyameva Jayate and Gold in 2018. The actors in the aforementioned scenarios had kept their dignity intact.

“While Salman and John have had a history of falling out in the past, they are mature enough to leave their past behind. The twitter banter aside, the duo have also spoken to discuss the current scenario. The idea and broader picture is to revive the cinema halls,” the source concluded. Meanwhile, Antim final print has been locked with an approx. run time of 127 minutes, whereas Satyameva Jayate 2 has a run time of 136 minutes. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the two films.

