Satyaprem Ki Katha Advance Bookings: Kartik-Kiara's film sells 20,000 tickets in 3 national chains for day 1

Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles is just a couple of days away from its release on the 29th of June, 2023. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans under the banner Nadiadwala and Grandsons and has an ensemble cast consisting of Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav and Gajraj Rao. It is the last significant release from Bollywood in the first half of 2023. The advance bookings for this romantic drama started yesterday and the response so far has been good. Going purely by the advance ticket sales in top 3 national chains and considering the lucrative Bakri Eid holiday, one can expect a reasonably good opening for the Kartik-Kiara starrer.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Has Sold 20,000 Tickets In National Chains For The Opening Day

Satyaprem Ki Katha has sold around 20,000 tickets in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day as at 7pm IST, 2 days prior to the release. PVR is contributing the bulk of the tickets and Inox and Cinepolis are following suit. Seeing the advance booking, it won't be surprising if the film manages to sell over 50,000 tickets in advance from the top 3 national chains. At present, considering all factors, Satyaprem Ki Katha looks to open with collections of around Rs 8 crores nett.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Is Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Second Theatrical Outing Together

Satyaprem Ki Katha reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the duo had two releases each, one of which released theatrically and one of which released directly on digital. Only considering their theatrical outings, Kartik Aaryan's last film, Shehzada, failed to woo his audiences while Kiara's film JugJugg Jeeyo ended up as an average earner.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Upcoming Projects

Kartik Aaryan is working on numerous projects. The actor is currently preparing for his action drama film with Kabir Khan, post which he will move onto Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kiara Advani will be seen in the pan-Indian film Game Changer directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. She may also be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 but it is still not confirmed by either parties.

When And Where To Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha releases at a theatre near you from the 29th of June, 2023. Tickets can be booked in advance through online means or at the box office.

