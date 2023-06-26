Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Preview: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer runtime, screen count, & opening day

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have reunited on the Sameer Vidwans-directed Satyaprem Ki Katha. Touted to be a pure love story, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala with Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha was recently certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 146 minutes (2 hours 26 minutes).

Satyaprem Ki Katha to release on 2000 plus screens in India

Gearing up for a release on Thursday, June 29, Satyaprem Ki Katha is being distributed by Pen Marudhar. According to industry buzz, the Kartik and Kiara starrer is targeting a release in 2000 plus screens in India, with showcasing concentrated majorly towards the national multiplex chains. The film will benefit by a lack of competition from the Hindi Film Industry and a clear run until the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on July 28. The one-month run will ensure strong legs for the film provided it finds appreciation from the audience.

The advance bookings for Satyaprem Ki Katha opened on Monday at 10 am and as off 4.30 pm on Monday, the film has sold approx. 2200 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. It’s a good start to the advances, however, the eyes are on the momentum. The film needs to continue with its momentum in advance ticket sales and go in the north of 30,000 tickets by Wednesday night, as that would indicate a reasonable day-one number.

Satyaprem Ki Katha should target an opening of Rs 7 crore

An opening in the vicinity of Rs 7 crore will be considered a good start and if the film manages to push itself towards the Rs 9 crore number, it will reach a position to be termed a very good start. Satyaprem Ki Katha should be targeting a start of 6.5 to 7.5 crore, and that seems attainable at this point in time, though a clearer picture on day one will be known based on advance booking trends through the next 2 days.

Satyaprem Ki Katha seems to be a content-driven love story and if the film finds appreciation, the business should see good gains over Saturday and Sunday, after a relatively flat Friday (non-holiday). It’s a mid-week release on account of Bakri Eid, which could result in better-than-usual spot bookings, and help the film surprise on the opening front, though it all eventually boils down to the film report. The trailer has indicated a pure love story from the Hindi Film Industry after a while, and if the emotions connect, the film could trend for a long time, especially for the urban youth and families.

