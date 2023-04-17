Shaakuntalam 1st Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film collects a dismal Rs 10 crores

Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan, and directed by Gunasekhar had a dismal weekend at the box office with worldwide gross collections of Rs 10 crores after 3 days. The opening of the film was already very low at around Rs 5 crores gross and going by the weekend trajectory, the film may not even be able to gross Rs 15 crores in its full run. The film is based on a popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam and contrary to the success of the play, the movie will end up as a huge disaster, resulting in losses for almost every stakeholder.

The three day India gross collections of Shaakuntalam stand at Rs 6.84 crores and the collections internationally are around Rs 3.17 crores, giving it a 3 day cume of Rs 10.01 crores worldwide. The break down for the India-wide and worldwide collections are as under.

The territorial breakdown for the gross box office collection of Shaakuntalam in India is as follows:



Nizam - Rs. 1.70 crores (Rs. 75 lakh share excluding GST)

Ceeded - Rs. 57 lakhs (Rs. 20 lakh share)

Andhra - Rs. 1.92 crores (Rs. 96 lakhs excluding GST)

AP/TS - Rs. 4.19 crores (1.91 crores excluding GST)

Karnataka - Rs. 85 lakhs

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 70 lakhs

Kerala - Rs 5 lakhs

North India - Rs. 1.05 crores

Rest Of India - Rs 2.65 crores (Rs 1.08 crores share)

All India Total - Rs. 6.84 crores (Rs. 2.99 crores share excluding GST)

The worldwide breakdown for the gross box office collection of Shaakuntalam is as follows:



Total India - Rs 6.84 crores (Rs 2.99 crores share)

USA - 255k USD

Rest - 130k USD

Total Overseas - 385k USD = Rs 3.17 cr (Rs 1.25 crores share)

Total Worldwide - Rs 10.01 crores (Rs 4.24 crores share excluding GST)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Bets Big On The Success Of Kushi And Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will now bet big on the success of her next film with Vijay Deverakonda titled Kushi. The rom-com is set to release on the 1st of September, 2023 and is keenly awaited. The actress also will be seen in the series titled Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan.

We wish Samantha all the very best for her upcoming projects. Meanwhile, you can catch a show of Shaakuntalam at a theatre near you.

