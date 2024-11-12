Diwali 2024 releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are going strong at the box office. While the horror-comedy has already emerged as a SUPER HIT venture, the mass cop actioner seems to be concluding with an Average tag.

Singham Again earned Rs 3.50 crore on 2nd Tuesday, needs to show good hold

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role along with an ensemble cast that has comfortably surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. After packing a solid punch of Rs 158.75 crore in its first week, Singham Again collected Rs 34.25 crore in its 2nd weekend and took the cume to Rs 193 crore net in India.

After its 2nd weekend, the cop drama is continuously noticing a drop in collections. For instance, it saw a dip of 14% on 2nd Tuesday over its previous day and added Rs 3.5 crore to the tally.

The total cume of Singham Again has reached Rs 200.50 crore net in 12 days at the Indian box office. The movie has to show better hold in the coming days to attain a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run.

Total Net Collections of Singham Again In India Are Here:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 158.75 crore Day 8 Rs 8.00 crore Day 9 Rs 12.00 crore Day 10 Rs 14.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4 crore Day 12 Rs 3.5 crore Total Rs 200.50 crore in 12 days

Watch Singham Again Trailer:

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 mints Rs 4 crore on 2nd Tuesday; a Superhit venture

The Kartik Aaryan-led horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is doing very well at the box office. The Anees Bazmee directorial has earned Rs 4 crore on its 12th day which is a very good hold considering the clash scenario. The total cume of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 currently stands at Rs 198.60 crore net at the Indian box office. For the unversed, it collected Rs 148.75 crore in its first week, followed by an impressive Rs 41.25 crore in 2nd weekend.

The movie is picking up against its rival release and is expected to pass over the lifetime collection of Singham Again by the end of its theatrical runs. With such a strong trend, the Kartik Aaryan movie has already emerged as a Superhit venture, thanks to its controlled production cost.

Total Net Collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In India So Far Are As Follows:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 148.75 crore Day 8 Rs 9 crore Day 9 Rs 15 crore Day 10 Rs 17.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4.85 crore Day 12 Rs 4 crore Total Rs 198.60 crore in 12 days

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer:

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day Wise Box Office Comparison: Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan’s intense battle decoded