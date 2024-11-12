Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, continues to have a strong box office trend. The movie has already emerged as a Super Hit venture, with solid growth over the last weekend.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Earns Rs 4.50 crore on 2nd Monday; Inches Closer To Hit Rs 200 Crore Mark

Produced by T-Series Films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 added around Rs 4.50 crore on its 2nd Monday after an outstanding 2nd weekend of Rs 41.75 crore. The movie had already smashed around Rs 150 crore in its first week. And it keeps rolling with strong trends in the following days, too.

The total cume of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has reached Rs 194.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Looking at the trend, the horror-comedy will smash the Rs 200 crore net mark very soon in India, becoming Kartik Aaryan's first movie to do so. The movie has already bagged the title of Kartik Aaryan's biggest-grosser to date.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Picks Up In 2nd Weekend; Might Take Lead Over Singham Again

The horror-comedy gave neck-to-neck competition to its rival release, Singham Again, throughout the first week. Further, it secured maximum showcasing in the second weekend and witnessed significant growth in its collections. It successfully narrowed the gap between the total box office collections of both movies. It even has a chance to surpass the lifetime box office collections of Singham Again by the end of its full run.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a relatively small film compared to the mass action starring Ajay Devgn. However, it was made on a controlled budget, which helped it emerge as a successful venture in a major clash scenario.

Total Net Collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In India So Far Are As Follows:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 148.75 crore Day 8 Rs 9 crore Day 9 Rs 15 crore Day 10 Rs 17.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4.50 crore Total Rs 194.25 crore in 11 days

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3:

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. While Kartik is reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the second installment, Triptii has replaced Kiara Advani in the latest horror comedy. Vidya Balan, the original female lead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has returned to the franchise. Madhuri Dixit plays a crucial role in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

