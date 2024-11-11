Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, and starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor has maintained a decent grip at the box office.

Singham Again Crosses The Lifetime Box Office Collections Of Sooryavanshi; Set To Enter Rs 200 Crore This Week

The masala entertainer ended its first week at Rs 158.25 crore. Further, it witnessed an understandable drop on 2nd Monday, after an impressive 2nd weekend of Rs 34.75 crore at the Indian box office. It added Rs 4 crore to the tally today, bringing the final cume of 11 days to Rs 197 crore net in India.

Singham Again surpassed the lifetime box office collections of the cop universe’s last movie- Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar in the lead and is heading to zoom past the Rs 200 crore net mark soon at the domestic box office.

Singham Again To Emerge As Ajay-Rohit’s Biggest Grosser Till Date; Eyeing Rs 225 Crore To Rs 250 Crore Finish

Bankrolled by Jio Studios and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Singham Again has so far shown a decent trend at the box office. However, the numbers didn't justify the heavy production cost and star names attached to the project. The movie is on course to emerge as the biggest grosser of Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty duo, by surpassing the lifetime box office collections of Golmaal Again (Rs 205 crore).

Singham Again has to show better legs to remain intact at the screens. It has enough weeks to put up a healthy total, at least until Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 arrives. As per current trends, the mass cop movie is targeting its total box office collection to be in the range of Rs 225 crore to Rs 250 crore net in India.

Total Net Collections of Singham Again In India Are Here:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 158.75 crore Day 8 Rs 8.00 crore Day 9 Rs 12.00 crore Day 10 Rs 14.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4 crore Total Rs 197 crore in 11 days

Singham Again in Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

