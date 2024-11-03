Singham Again Opening Weekend Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty film hits Rs 110 crore in 3 days flat

The Rohit Shetty cop universe film, Singham Again has scored a very good result in its opening weekend as the early estimates indicate a 3-day business in the range of Rs 109 crore to Rs 111 crore in India. The film has entered the Rs 100 crore club in 3-day flat and has become the fastest to do so for Ajay Devgn. After opening at Rs 40.25 crore on Friday, Singham Again scored Rs 38.25 crore on Saturday and approximately Rs 31 crore on Sunday, hitting a century in a span of just 3-days despite the high-profile clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Singham Again is performing the best in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Bihar, as the performance outside these 3 circuits is not as strong as expected. While the numbers are strong on the face of it, the business on Sunday should have been a lot better. The weekend trajectory rules out the chances of films to enter the Rs 300 crore club, and it’s the Monday that will decide how far can the film go in the long run. The three-day total of Singham Again is the biggest till date for both Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, and the film has now embarked on the journey to become the biggest grosser of cop universe by topping Simmba (Rs 240 crore).

The top 3 national chains – PVRInox & Cinepolis – have collected around Rs 53 crore over the three-day-period, contributing 48 percent to the total business. Singham Again is faring well across the board over the weekend, but it will all boil down to the holds over the coming few weeks, as the verdict of Singham Again will be determined by the legs it has post the Diwali 2024 weekend. The business is very good over the 3-day period, but there’s still a long way to go owing to the costs and names associated.

Here's a look at the opening weekend business of Singham Again:

Day Weekend collection Friday Rs 40.25 crore Saturday Rs 38.25 crore Sunday Rs 31 crore (Estimates) Total Rs 109.5 crore (Approx)

Note: Actuals in the morning, as the business can change based on the final business in the National Chains. However, the present trends indicates a Sunday around Rs 32.00 crore mark.

