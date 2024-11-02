Rohit Shetty's action-packed cop drama Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, saw a slight dip on its second day but still managed to achieve an impressive Rs 38 crore.

Singham Again Drops By Minute 5%, Earns Rs 38 Crore On Day 2

After smashing a terrific Rs 40.25 crore net on the opening day, the Ajay Devgn-starrer mass cop actioner has stormed the box office with a slight drop. As per estimates, Singham Again dropped by 5% over its opening day and collected around Rs 38 crore net on its second day. This brings the total cumulative collection of Singham Again to Rs 78.25 crore in the first two days of its release.

The film has shown a solid hold in collections across the board, with Maharashtra and Gujarat continuing to be the best-performing circuits.

Singham Again Set To Emerge As Ajay Devgn's Biggest First Weekend Opener At The Indian Box Office; Eyeing Rs 120 Crore In First Three Days

Looking at the trend, the movie is expected to go big on its third day, likely recording another massive day at the box office. Singham Again is expected to fully capitalize on its first Sunday, potentially earning in the range of Rs 40 crore to Rs 43 crore. The total box office collection for the first three days of Singham Again is expected to be in the range of Rs 115 crore to Rs 120 crore. In all likelihood, it will emerge as the first Ajay Devgn movie to score Rs 100 crore net in its opening weekend.

Advertisement

The movie will need to show a strong hold on Monday. The weekday collections will provide a clearer picture of its long-term box office prospects. While the first weekend collections are quite overwhelming, they could have been even higher if it had been a solo release. The movie has faced competition from its rival release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has significantly divided screens and collections.

The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Collections Of Singham Again Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 40.25 crore 2 Rs 38 crore Total Rs 78.25 crore net in 2 days in India

Watch Singham Again Trailer

About Singham Again

Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) arrests terrorist Omar Hafeez (Jackie Shroff) and puts him behind bars. Just when he is enjoying a normal personal life with his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and son Shaurya (Viren Vazirani), Omar's grandson, Zubair, aka Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor), decides to take revenge and kidnaps Avni.

Bajirao entrusts Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone), Satya (Tiger Shroff), Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh), and Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) with the mission of rescuing Avni from the clutches of Danger Lanka.

Advertisement

Singham Again In Theatres

Singham Again is available in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

ALSO READ: Singham Again Day 2 Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s film looks at strong numbers on Saturday