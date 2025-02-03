Sky Force Day 11 India Box Office Numbers: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie adds low Rs 1.50 crore on Monday; crosses Rs 100 crore

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, arrived during the Republic Day weekend. The aerial actioner was released in theaters on January 24, 2025. It marks Akshay Kumar's solid comeback as a hero and Veer Pahariya's acting debut in Bollywood. Sky Force has added a feather to its cap on the 11th day of its release.

Sky Force Fetches Rs 1.50 Crore On Day 11; Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force earned Rs 1.50 crore on the 11th day of its release. The second Monday witnessed a dip in its collections as compared to Day 10 which coincided with Sunday holiday.

Amid the low business in the second week, Sky Force has joined Rs 100 crore club at the box office in 11 days. The cume earnings of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer now stands at Rs 100.25 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Sky Force Are Listed Below:

Days Box Office Collections Day 1 Rs 13.75 crore Day 2 Rs 23.75 crore Day 3 Rs 26.50 crore Day 4 Rs 7.50 crore Day 5 Rs 5.25 crore Day 6 Rs 5 crore Day 7 Rs 5.25 crore Day 8 Rs 2.75 crore Day 9 Rs 4.25 crore Day 10 Rs 4.75 crore Day 11 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 100.25 crore

Meanwhile, in reality, without movie offers or external support, Sky Force would have grossed Rs 50 crore by the end of its theatrical run. Backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the aerial actioner is competing with Shahid Kapoor's latest release, Deva which hit the screens on January 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.