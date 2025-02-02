Sky Force Day 10 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer witnesses muted growth; earns Rs 4.75 crore on 2nd Sunday

The Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force collected Rs 4.75 crore on 2nd Sunday, set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Deets Inside.

Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya
Credits: Maddock Films

Sky Force, jointly directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani and starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead role, has registered a nominal growth on Day 10. 

Sky Force adds Rs 4.75 crore to the tally; approaches the Rs 100 crore mark 

Backed by Maddock Films, Sky Force is all set to hit the Rs 100 crore mark. As per estimates, it added Rs 4.75 crore to the tally on Day 10 and wrapped its second weekend at Rs 11.75 crore. The total cume of Sky Force now stands at Rs 98.75 crore net at the Indian box office. Though the movie bagged accolades for its content and performances, it will end up being an appreciated underperformer. 

The actual box office picture is strikingly different as these collections are only for the sake of creating perception among the audience. The makers are underreporting the collections now in order to balance the heavy pumping of the first weekend. The real lifetime collections of Sky Force are speculated to be in the range of Rs 50 crore only. In reality, the movie will not be called a successful venture due to such dirty tactics. 

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Sky Force Are Mentioned Below:

Day Box Office Collection
Day 1 Rs 13.75 crore
Day 2 Rs 23.75 crore
Day 3 Rs 26.50 crore
Day 4 Rs 7.50 crore
Day 5 Rs 5.25 crore
Day 6 Rs 5 crore
Day 7 Rs 5.25 crore
Day 8 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 9 Rs 4.25 crore
Day 10 Rs 4.75 crore
Total Rs 98.75 crore

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you yet bought tickets for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's action thriller? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

