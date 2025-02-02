Sky Force Day 10 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer witnesses muted growth; earns Rs 4.75 crore on 2nd Sunday

Sky Force, jointly directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani and starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead role, has registered a nominal growth on Day 10.

Sky Force adds Rs 4.75 crore to the tally; approaches the Rs 100 crore mark

Backed by Maddock Films, Sky Force is all set to hit the Rs 100 crore mark. As per estimates, it added Rs 4.75 crore to the tally on Day 10 and wrapped its second weekend at Rs 11.75 crore. The total cume of Sky Force now stands at Rs 98.75 crore net at the Indian box office. Though the movie bagged accolades for its content and performances, it will end up being an appreciated underperformer.

The actual box office picture is strikingly different as these collections are only for the sake of creating perception among the audience. The makers are underreporting the collections now in order to balance the heavy pumping of the first weekend. The real lifetime collections of Sky Force are speculated to be in the range of Rs 50 crore only. In reality, the movie will not be called a successful venture due to such dirty tactics.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Sky Force Are Mentioned Below:

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 Rs 13.75 crore Day 2 Rs 23.75 crore Day 3 Rs 26.50 crore Day 4 Rs 7.50 crore Day 5 Rs 5.25 crore Day 6 Rs 5 crore Day 7 Rs 5.25 crore Day 8 Rs 2.75 crore Day 9 Rs 4.25 crore Day 10 Rs 4.75 crore Total Rs 98.75 crore

