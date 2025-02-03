Sky Force Day 11 India Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie steadies down at very low levels

Jointly helmed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force made its entry to the cinemas on January 24, 2025. Based on India's first airstrike, the aerial actioner stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya as IAF officers. Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are cast as their respective wives. Sky Force completed 10 days of its release last weekend. The film will cross the Rs 100 crore mark on second Monday.

Sky Force Drops Its Business On Day 11; To Cross Rs 100 Crore

Backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force finished its second weekend at Rs 11.75 crore at the box office. Going by the trends, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer has experienced a dip in its business on second Monday, i.e. Day 11. Sky Force has earned a total business of Rs 98.75 crore in 10 days.

After the Day 11 earnings, the aerial actioner will enter Rs 100 crore club at the box office.

Sky Force To Be An Underperformer

Despite its strong word-of-mouth, Sky Force will be an appreciated underperformer at the end of its theatrical run. Akshay Kumar-starrer gained momentum due to movie offers and external support. In reality, the makers are now trying to balance the heavy pumping from the first weekend by reporting low collections at the box office. If we keep the reporting numbers aside, Sky Force is expected to end in the range of Rs 50 crore only.

Sky Force is facing its rival release, Deva at the box office since its second week. Shahid Kapoor's actioner hasn't been able to perform well due to low hype and adaptation factor.

Sky Force In Theaters

