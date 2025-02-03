Deva Day 4 India Box Office Trends: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's film starts slow on first Monday

Deva, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, hit the screens on January 31, 2025. It has completed four days of its release in India. After its opening weekend, Deva has begun its first week with a slow start.

Deva Snails On Day 4 After Underwhelming Opening Weekend

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva witnessed a low opening weekend of Rs 19.65 crore. After the first three days of its release, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-starrer continued its slow speed on Day 4, i.e. first Monday.

This is to note that Deva’s business on the third day received a boost due to BUY-ONE-GET-ONE offers. The offers were applied on BookMyShow on Sunday. However, the action thriller maintained a dull start in the opening weekend collectively.

Deva Locks Horns With Sky Force

Deva is facing a tough competition with Sky Force at the box office. However, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-headliner didn’t affect the business of Shahid Kapoor movie much.

Deva will also compete with Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar in the second week. It will also be at loggerheads with the re-releases of Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam. While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's film will arrive on February 6, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's film is set to return to cinemas on February 7.

A Brief About Deva

Deva stars Shahid Kapoor as Dev Ambre, a fearless cop. Pooja Hegde plays his love interest and journalist, Diya. The film also features Pavail Gulati in a crucial role. It is an adaptation of Rosshan Andrrews’ Malayalam directorial venture, Mumbai Police which was released in 2013. The adaptation factor is also one of the reasons that Deva is struggling to show its charm at the box office.

Despite its potential, Deva has maintained low hype among the cinephiles. It hasn’t received strong word of mouth since its release. The business is quite low for a Shahid Kapoor movie. Shahid’s 2024 release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also fared better than his latest release.

For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde have collaborated for the first time through Deva. The film also marks filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial debut in Hindi cinema.

Deva In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.