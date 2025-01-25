Sky Force Day 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's aerial actioner gets favourable weather; Nets Rs 24 crore on Saturday

Co-directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force arrived at the box office on Friday (January 24, 2025). The aerial actioner is headlined by Akshay Kumar along with debutante Veer Pahariya. Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are playing their respective wives. Sky Force has been acing its game with support to sustain at the box office.

Sky Force Clocks Rs 24 Crore On Day 2; Approaches 40 Crore After Two Days

Jointly produced by Amar Kaushik, Jyoti Deshpande, and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force took off with a decent start of Rs 13.75 crore at the box office. On the second day of its release, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's starrer witnessed good jump as it earned Rs 24 -25 crore. The cume collection of the aerial actioner now stands at Rs 38.25 crore in India.

Sky Force boasts of positive word-of-mouth and has registered reasonable footfalls. Moreover, the facility of flat discounts through movie offers has added to the support in the initial days. The aerial actioner is now expected to boost its business on Republic Day, i.e. January 26.

More About Sky Force

Sky Force has the potential to be successful at the box office and that will be determined once the movie offers are lifted, positively after the weekend. It is locking horns with Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama which has also garnered good business in two days. The major face-off will be seen in the next week as Shahid Kapoor is bringing his upcoming film, Deva on January 31.

Sky Force marks Akshay Kumar's solid comeback as a lead performer, and it also marks Veer Pahariya's acting debut in Bollywood as a parallel lead. Akshay and Sara have collaborated for the second time after Atrangi Re (2021). Khiladi Kumar has also reunited with his Airlift co-star Nimrat Kaur.

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

