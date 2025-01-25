Sky Force Day 1 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya movie takes decent start; collects Rs 11.50 crore

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, has finally hit the screens today, January 24. The patriotic aerial action drama has taken a decent start at the box office.

Sky Force opens with Rs 11.50 crore on Day 1, aided by heavy offers

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Sky Force collected a reasonably good figure in the range of Rs 11.50 crore to Rs 12 crore net on its opening day. This is a decent opening for Akshay Kumar, keeping his rough patch in mind for the last few years. Earlier, it was expected to open with a single-digit figure; however, tides changed with makers offering tickets at discounted prices.

The opening day collection of Sky Force is aided by the heavy discount vouchers that made tickets available at a very low rate. For the unversed, BookMyShow, PVR Inox, Cinepolis, and other cinema chains offered crazy discounts ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 400 per ticket.

Sky Force opens to favorable word-of-mouth

Jointly directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor, Sky Force received a majority of positive word-of-mouth among the audience and critics alike. It definitely has merits to work at the box office and attract a significant audience to the cinemas.

However, the actual potential of Sky Force will be known once the makers decide to pull back the offers on ticket prices. It will be interesting to see if the movie can record a healthy opening weekend and work in the long run. It will have to face a new release from its second weekend when Shahid Kapoor’s Deva will grab most of the screens.

Advertisement

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sky Force Review: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie is exhilerating and emotional in equal measure