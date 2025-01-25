Sky Force Day 2 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer shows slight promise; To observe good jump

After dull performers like Game Changer, Fateh, Emergency, and Azaad, Sky Force has brought the aerial wave at the Hindi box office in January 2025. Akshay Kumar has collaborated with debutante Veer Pahariya this time. Other star cast of the film includes Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Sky Force is showing some promise at the box office on day 2 of its release. The journey to success shall be long and tedious but the first step has been taken.

Sky Force To Observe Jump After Decent Start

Co-helmed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force opened at around Rs 11.50 crore on the first day of its release. Going by the box office trends, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan's film has observed a decent jump on the second day. The movie's prospects have so far been aided by movie offers where effective per ticket price for viewers was well under Rs 50. This was done by the makers so that word of mouth travels faster and the overall narrative, box office wise, is positive.

Sky Force is locking horns with Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama and Daaku Maharaaj in Hindi markets. It will then face competition with Deva in its second week. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller, headlined by Shahid Kapoor, is arriving on January 31, 2025.

Sky Force: A Perfect Gift On Republic Day

Based on India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war, Sky Force serves as a perfect gift to be released on the Republic Day weekend. For those of you who are planning to watch the action drama on January 26, it will fill the hearts of cinephiles with the sense of patriotism as India approaches its 76th Republic Day.

In Sky Force, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Wing Commander KO Ahuja. Veer Pahariya is cast as Squadron Leader TK Vijaya. The trailer of the film has received positive reponse from the audience. Moreover, the aerial actioner features Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, the iconic patriotic song sung by late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, which will make you feel goosebumps.

Delving Into Akshay Kumar's Patriotic Movies So Far

With Sky Force, Akshay Kumar continues with his choice to work in patriotic movies. Other movies of Akshay in the genre include Airlift, Mission Mangal, Patiala House, Kesari, Gold, Baby, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo.

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

