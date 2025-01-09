Baby John Box Office: 5 Things that went wrong with Varun Dhawan's masala-actioner

Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan in the title role, along with Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh, failed to strike the right chords with the audience. The movie is now heading for a finish of around Rs 59 crore globally. Here's a look at 5 major reasons why the Kalees-directed movie flopped at the box office.

5 things that went wrong with Varun Dhawan's Baby John

1. Remake Factor

What impacted the business of Baby John the most was the remake factor! The audience is in no mood to spare any remakes these days. The disastrous performance of Baby John was the final nail in the coffin. For the unversed, the mass action drama is the official Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Theri.

2. Weak Promotional Units

Baby John was announced with a solid glimpse; however, the makers couldn't succeed in maintaining the hype and the buzz around its release. The subpar songs and an average trailer impacted its buzz among the audience.

3. Varun Dhawan's soft-boy image & Dated Screenplay

While Varun Dhawan tried his best to suit the cop role, however, his soft boy image couldn't let him shine in a true blue, massy hero avatar. Though the actor was presented well, he lacked the aura and personality that the audience demands for such roles. Moreover, the outdated screenplay of Baby John made it an average watch, impacting its business to an extent.

4. Revealing Surprises

There was a time when cameos were used to be secret, but now they are only to amp up the hype. The makers hinted at the much-anticipated cameo of megastar Salman Khan in the trailer itself and then confirmed it in multiple interviews and events before the movie's release. This ultimately killed the exciting factor that could have been the biggest high point of the movie.

Further, the cameo was not placed smoothly in the screenplay, and it was added very oddly just for the sake of it.

5. Tall Claims

Even before its release, Atlee Kumar made big claims about the movie and mentioned that Baby John would produce a new superstar. What Animal did to Ranbir Kapoor, Baby John will do it for Varun Dhawan.

Well, there is nothing wrong in appreciating your actor's work, but by making such claims, the filmmakers give the audience false hopes and ultimately become troll material.

What are your thoughts?

