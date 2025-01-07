Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 years in Bollywood with intimate bash, hilariously invites paps inside; fans react
Hrithik Roshan was spotted attending a gala hosted in honor of him completing 25 years in Bollywood. His fun interaction with the paparazzi won hearts online. Check it out.
It’s been 25 years that Hrithik Roshan has been entertaining the audience with his acting skills and dancing prowess. As the B-town actor touched upon this epic milestone, he raised a toast with some of his media friends in the industry. While he was entering a popular eatery in Mumbai, the actor funnily interacted with the paparazzi and asked them to join him at the gala. Check it out!
On January 7, 2025, Hrithik Roshan was spotted out and about in the city. The Fighter star attended a gala hosted in his honor as he completed 25 of his impressive acting career in Bollywood. Before entering the venue, the actor interacted with the shutterbugs and delightfully posed for them, too. Minutes into the video, he can be seen jokingly asking the cameramen to come inside with him.
Take a look:
For the epic night, the Kaabil actor looked handsome in a casual outfit. He was seen donning a plain white T-shirt with matching pants. To amp up his look, the Greek God of the Hindi film industry layered it with a denim jacket, a blue cap, and matching sneakers. Soon after the video went viral online, Hrithik’s fans couldn’t stop admiring him.
A user wrote, “Finest actor of India,” while another commented, “Hirthik tall handsome and talented man.” Several others took to the comment section and showered red heart on the Dhoom 2 actor.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to share the screen with Kiara Advani in their upcoming actioner, War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Jr NTR. For the unknown, the sequel to the 2019 movie War will be released theatrically on August 14, 2025.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
